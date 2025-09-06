Yamuna River Swells: Delhi on High Alert Amid Rising Floodwaters

As of Saturday morning, the Yamuna River continues its perilous course above the danger threshold, a consequence of relentless rainfall that has besieged Delhi. The river surpassed the critical 205.33-meter mark, prompting concerns and emergency measures citywide.

Designated warning levels put the Yamuna's danger mark at 205.33 meters, with evacuations slated to commence if waters reach 206 meters. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, inspecting the Civil Lines area, assured residents there was no immediate inundation, cautioning against exaggerated reports suggesting submersion of the national capital.

Despite reassurances, Minister Verma plans further inspections, including Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat. Drone footage from Loha Pul starkly depicted the rising Yamuna menacing the city. Rising waters encroached Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, and areas like Vasudev Ghat, prompting machinery installation to mitigate flooding. Authorities relocated residents from flooded vicinities to relief camps as a precaution, amid forecasts predicting continued high water levels.