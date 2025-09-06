Tragedy Strikes Jaipur: Building Collapse Claims Two Lives Amid Torrential Rains

A tragedy unfolded in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk as two individuals lost their lives when a portion of a decaying building collapsed amid heavy rains, authorities report. Nineteen residents were present at the time, with seven suffering injuries.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 1:30 AM, promptly dispatching emergency personnel alongside Civil Defence units. The building, occupied by renters, succumbed to days of relentless downpour. Tragically, of those injured, two have since passed away, confirmed ADCP North, Durg Singh Rajpurohit.

The ongoing rescue mission is crucial, given the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast for severe rains in the Gujarat and Rajasthan regions, urging residents to remain vigilant. Heavy rainfall warnings extend to additional areas over the coming days.

