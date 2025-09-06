Left Menu

Devastating Rains in Jammu and Kashmir: Community Struggles Amidst Landslides

The Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir suffers after relentless rainfall causes landslides, damages homes, and halts the Vaishno Devi Yatra. Residents face severe hardships without shelter or basic necessities, while investigations are underway to assess the landslide-triggering conditions.

Devastating Rains in Jammu and Kashmir: Community Struggles Amidst Landslides
Rain fury causes widespread damage in J-K's Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been severely affected by continuous heavy rainfall, leading to significant damage and hardship for residents. Homes have been rendered unsafe, roads collapsed, and essential crops were devastated, bringing distress to the community.

Congress leader Farookh Khan expressed grave concern over the situation, emphasizing the extensive damage in certain areas due to landslides. According to Khan, around 55-60 homes have sustained critical damage amidst infrastructural failures, compounded by past stressors such as border shelling and Operation Sindoor.

As many locals now seek refuge in makeshift shelters, the suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra for nearly two weeks reflects the magnitude of the crisis. The pilgrimage was paused following a fatal landslide on August 26. Officials plan to investigate the disaster closely, as future weather remains unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

