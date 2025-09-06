Devastating Rains in Jammu and Kashmir: Community Struggles Amidst Landslides

The district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been severely affected by continuous heavy rainfall, leading to significant damage and hardship for residents. Homes have been rendered unsafe, roads collapsed, and essential crops were devastated, bringing distress to the community.

Congress leader Farookh Khan expressed grave concern over the situation, emphasizing the extensive damage in certain areas due to landslides. According to Khan, around 55-60 homes have sustained critical damage amidst infrastructural failures, compounded by past stressors such as border shelling and Operation Sindoor.

As many locals now seek refuge in makeshift shelters, the suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra for nearly two weeks reflects the magnitude of the crisis. The pilgrimage was paused following a fatal landslide on August 26. Officials plan to investigate the disaster closely, as future weather remains unpredictable.

