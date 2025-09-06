Vibrant Farewell: Ganpati Visarjan Concludes in Maharashtra

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi reached its climax on Saturday with the start of 'visarjan processions' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where the Nagpur Cha Raja's immersion began. The processions also kicked off in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, marking the finale across the state.

In Mumbai, the immersion of the Lord Ganesha idol commenced at Ganeshgalli ka raja, captivating parts of the city. The renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Parel, known for its immense 50-foot idol, saw the beginning of its own visarjan procession, attracting throngs of devotees.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar partook in Anant Chaturthi pooja at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. Pawar emphasized the importance of peace and issued a call for public cooperation with police instructions during the visarjan. Celebrations concluded with homes and pandals adorned, offering prayers and music, amid vibrant processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)