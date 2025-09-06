Left Menu

Indian Bank Secures Digital Presence with New Domain

Indian Bank has transitioned its corporate website to the '.bank.in' domain, enhancing security and aligning with RBI directives to combat fraud. The move strengthens cybersecurity and boosts public trust in digital banking, as facilitated by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhanced digital security, Indian Bank, a major public sector bank headquartered in Chennai, has migrated its corporate website to the '.bank.in' domain. This migration aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's initiative to bolster customer confidence and safeguard against online fraud.

The '.bank.in' domain is exclusively designated for banking institutions, providing robust safety measures and helping customers clearly identify authentic banking websites. This strategic move underscores Indian Bank's commitment to securing its digital banking solutions.

Implemented under the guidance of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), the bank's shift to the new domain reiterates its ongoing dedication to customer safety and robust cybersecurity standards, according to a statement released by the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

