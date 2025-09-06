Left Menu

Unlocking Inland States' Seafood Export Potential

Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aims to diversify India's seafood exports by boosting inland states' productivity. At a virtual consultation, he urged increasing fish productivity and integrating technology in processing. Collaborative efforts were discussed to align with national initiatives and enhance infrastructure and standards in the fisheries sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:07 IST
Fisheries
  • Country:
  • India

Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has called for leveraging the export potential of India's inland states to expand the country's seafood export portfolio. The Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to boost fish productivity and diversify export markets in order to maintain global competitiveness.

In a virtual meeting with stakeholders, Singh outlined the importance of producing certification, integrating technology in fish processing, and developing cold chain infrastructure. He highlighted the support that the fisheries sector provides to over 80 million livelihoods across the nation and mentioned the formation of an Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) to create a reform roadmap.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi called for collaboration from state and union representatives, fishermen associations, and industry bodies to align strategies with national initiatives. Discussions included the need for quarantine centers, value addition technology, and better credit access for farmers. Stakeholders focused on regional centers of excellence, saline aquaculture, and eco-labeling to strengthen Brand India's export of high-value species.

