Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Pradesh Struggles Amid Roadblocks and Power Outages

Himachal Pradesh is battling the relentless monsoon, resulting in widespread chaos across the state. An official report from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday highlighted that 897 roads are blocked, 1,497 power lines are snapped, and 388 water schemes are disrupted due to the weather's wrath.

Since the onset of the monsoon, 360 people have died — 197 from rain-related incidents and 163 from road accidents. Among the hardest-hit areas, Kullu has 225 blocked roads and 867 disrupted power distribution transformers. Mandi and Shimla districts also face significant disruptions.

Water supply schemes have suffered heavily, particularly in Shimla district with 187 affected, followed by Mandi and Kullu. Intense rainfall is primarily responsible for these disruptions, impeding restoration efforts. The morning report confirmed that 1,001 roads, including major highways, remain closed as efforts are stagnated by persistent rains and landslide risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)