PNB Partners with Rajasthan for a Prosperous Future

In a significant development, Punjab National Bank (PNB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government on Saturday. The agreement aims to extend Rs 21,000 crore in financial support as part of the state's Rising Rajasthan initiative.

PNB's Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Chandra, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, citing the bank's extensive reach and digital advancements as pivotal in fostering socio-economic growth across the region. This partnership highlights the bank's commitment to supporting local initiatives.

During his visit to Jaipur, Chandra handed over 2,000 loan sanction letters to women entrepreneurs at a ceremony for self-help groups, which was attended by nearly 3,000 members. He also addressed a town hall, where he underscored the importance of digital adoption, financial inclusion, and fraud prevention for sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)