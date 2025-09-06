Delhi Building Collapse Avoids Tragedy, Power Left in Dark

A potential disaster was narrowly dodged on Saturday afternoon when a multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Badarpur border area. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as the building was unoccupied at the time. However, the collapse wrecked several electric poles, resulting in a power outage across the region.

Sarvan Lal Meena, Station Officer at Jasola Fire Station, reported receiving a call at 1:31 PM alerting them to the building's collapse. 'The building was vacant, and we rushed to the scene to find the central portion of the structure had fallen. The remaining section is unstable and needs dismantling. The incident also damaged electric poles, causing power cuts,' Meena explained to ANI.

Despite the building being empty, emergency personnel dispatched three fire tenders to the site. Dheeraj Malik, Tehsildar (Sarita Vihar), estimated the building's age at 15 to 20 years. Girish Bansal, Sub Divisional Officer of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, confirmed the resulting power outage in the area, citing eight to ten destroyed electric poles. 'Power restoration will take 10 to 12 hours,' he stated.

Police received the initial alert around 1:35 PM via a PCR call to the Badarpur station. The structure, located at Plot No. 2A, Pocket AB, Badarpur Extension, near Indira Nursery, consisted of a basement and four storeys. Officials attributed the collapse to the building's deteriorating state. (ANI)

