Monsoon Devastation: Record Rainfall Claims Lives and Crops in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reported unprecedented monsoon-related fatalities, with 193 deaths in the state. The government is surveying significant crop losses, expecting completion by September 15. Efforts to combat counterfeit agricultural products are underway, as the state experiences its highest rainfall, notably impacting Baran district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:55 IST
Rajasthan faces its deadliest monsoon season, with Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena confirming 193 fatalities due to rain-related incidents. This alarming figure marks the highest toll ever recorded in the state. Speaking during a stop in Baran, Meena highlighted the extensive damage to Kharif crops, with losses ranging from 40 to 70 percent.

The minister noted that the state government is conducting a survey to assess these losses, set for completion by mid-September. In Baran district alone, at least 13 lives have been lost and compensation has been distributed to affected families. The relentless rains have filled all dams to capacity, exacerbating the situation.

Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the pressing issue of counterfeit fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, announcing 68 FIRs and multiple licence suspensions to combat this fraud. The Union government, supported by the Prime Minister's Office, plans to implement stringent laws to protect the agricultural community from such deceptive practices.

