India Unveils 'Campus Tank': Elevating Young Entrepreneurship

'Campus Tank', India's first platform dedicated to fostering young entrepreneurship, was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The initiative, inspired by PM Modi's vision, aims to transform startups into sustainable businesses, securing $6 million in funding and receiving massive interest from young entrepreneurs and startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:34 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 'Campus Tank', India's pioneering platform to support young entrepreneurship, in Delhi on Saturday. He lauded Chandigarh University Chancellor Dr. Satnam Singh and his team for their pivotal role in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary programs.

Chancellor Dr. Satnam Singh's team has launched the Campus Tank to facilitate public-private partnerships, acting as a catalyst within academic institutions. It's a groundbreaking step towards creating a collaborative space where industry, investors, and young innovators can develop their ideas into viable businesses.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu announced the initiative's $6 million funding and highlighted the overwhelming interest from over 20,000 young entrepreneurs and 600 startups. Moreover, Himani Sood, founder of the Indian Minority Foundation, emphasized the initiative's alignment with India's startup ambitions, forecasting a leading global position by 2047.

