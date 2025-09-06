Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Takes Charge to Assure Farmers' Fertilizer Needs

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu ensures farmers receive necessary fertilizers. Officials report 77,000 tonnes are currently available, with more incoming. Despite shortages in certain districts, arrangements are underway. Future distribution will be linked to Aadhaar and e-crop data to meet crop-specific needs.

Amaravati | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:35 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to guarantee that all farmers receive the fertilizers they need, despite current regional shortages.

During a teleconference with district collectors and police superintendents, Naidu emphasized proactive measures at every administrative level to assure supply.

Currently, 77,000 tonnes of fertilizer are available, with more shipments expected. Distribution challenges in Bapatla, Krishna, and Kadapa districts are being addressed. Future distribution plans include linking supply to farmers' Aadhaar cards and integrating with the e-crop portal for precision delivery.

