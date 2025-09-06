Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular
The Coordination Committee has reaffirmed its decision to persist with a total work stoppage due to unresolved demands for police depositions in physical mode. Despite the Bar Council's appeal to halt the strike, the committee insists on continuing the protest, following dissatisfaction over recent policies on police testimony.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday evening, the Coordination Committee decisively rejected the Bar Council of India's (BCI) plea to suspend their imminent strike, aimed at contesting the deployment of police personnel for depositions solely through police stations.
The committee announced a complete abstention from work if their demands were ignored, following a previous meeting of office bearers. They emphasized that police personnel must provide court depositions in physical presence.
The protest was prompted by a Delhi Police circular allowing video conferencing for police witnesses. Lawyers argue the policy contradicts the Union Home Minister's promises, and they vow to continue striking until their concerns are addressed.
