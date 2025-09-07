GST Overhaul: Simplifying Taxes and Boosting the Economy

In a decisive move to streamline India's Goods and Services Tax (GST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to simplify the tax regime. This was in response to businesses facing compliance issues and confusion over rates.

Subsequently, Sitharaman spearheaded an exhaustive review of the GST framework, identifying disparities in the tax structure. The reform introduces a more straightforward system with two primary slabs of 5% and 18%, discarding the existing 12% and 28% categories, while maintaining a 40% slab for luxury items.

The overhaul aims to ease the operational burden on small and medium enterprises by simplifying compliance norms, speeding up refunds, and streamlining registrations. The changes are expected to reduce consumer costs across 400 products and are set to take effect from September 22.