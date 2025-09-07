Left Menu

GST Overhaul: Simplifying Taxes and Boosting the Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a major reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), resulting in simplified tax rates and compliance. Led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the changes focus on making the system more business-friendly, especially for small and medium enterprises. The new system reduces tax rates and simplifies processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move to streamline India's Goods and Services Tax (GST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to simplify the tax regime. This was in response to businesses facing compliance issues and confusion over rates.

Subsequently, Sitharaman spearheaded an exhaustive review of the GST framework, identifying disparities in the tax structure. The reform introduces a more straightforward system with two primary slabs of 5% and 18%, discarding the existing 12% and 28% categories, while maintaining a 40% slab for luxury items.

The overhaul aims to ease the operational burden on small and medium enterprises by simplifying compliance norms, speeding up refunds, and streamlining registrations. The changes are expected to reduce consumer costs across 400 products and are set to take effect from September 22.

