BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

The Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has given Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) the green light to draft the terms of reference (ToR) for its 9 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the minutes from the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting held on August 29, the project is pegged at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, with a projected completion time of 42 months. It is estimated to generate employment for 3,400 individuals during the construction phase and 3,750 during operations.

The EAC found compliance and justification satisfactory, urging BPCL to conduct public hearings and prepare reports detailing proceedings, including budget allocations and timelines. With no forest land involved, a greenbelt will cover 703.34 hectares inside the complex.

