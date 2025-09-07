Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

In a significant development, Ukraine launched an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, delivering what has been described by Ukrainian drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, as 'comprehensive fire damage.'

The Druzhba pipeline is a crucial channel for delivering Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have continued to purchase energy from Russia amidst the backdrop of European Union nations severing ties post the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

While the attacks have caused disruptions, a Hungarian refiner claims that oil deliveries remain unaffected, pending further statements from Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol.