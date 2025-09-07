Left Menu

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine's attack on Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline caused significant fire damage, impacting oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia. Kyiv's actions aim to sabotage Moscow's war efforts. Despite the attacks, Hungary's crude oil deliveries remain on schedule, while Slovakia awaits further updates from Transpetrol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:22 IST
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Ukraine launched an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, delivering what has been described by Ukrainian drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, as 'comprehensive fire damage.'

The Druzhba pipeline is a crucial channel for delivering Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have continued to purchase energy from Russia amidst the backdrop of European Union nations severing ties post the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

While the attacks have caused disruptions, a Hungarian refiner claims that oil deliveries remain unaffected, pending further statements from Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol.

