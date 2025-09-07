Ukraine's Bold Move: Attacking Russia's Druzhba Pipeline

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated with Ukraine's recent attack on Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region, as reported by the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi, on Telegram.

Reuters has yet to confirm these reports independently, and Russia has not made any immediate comments. Despite continuous Ukrainian attacks on the pipeline, oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia remain on schedule, according to Hungarian refiner MOL and Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

Ukraine stated these strikes are a strategic response to Russia's persistent offensives, aiming to weaken its overall war capability by targeting energy infrastructure critical to its adversary's sustenance.