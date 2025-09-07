Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Move: Attacking Russia's Druzhba Pipeline

Ukraine targeted Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline, causing extensive fire damage in the Bryansk region, according to Ukrainian drone forces. While Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive oil, the attack aims to affect Russia's war effort. The pipeline's disruption comes after previous attacks by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated with Ukraine's recent attack on Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region, as reported by the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi, on Telegram.

Reuters has yet to confirm these reports independently, and Russia has not made any immediate comments. Despite continuous Ukrainian attacks on the pipeline, oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia remain on schedule, according to Hungarian refiner MOL and Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

Ukraine stated these strikes are a strategic response to Russia's persistent offensives, aiming to weaken its overall war capability by targeting energy infrastructure critical to its adversary's sustenance.

