Russia Stays True to OPEC+ Commitments, Says Deputy PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak affirmed Russia's adherence to its OPEC+ commitments. The oil market remains balanced as eight members of OPEC+ have agreed to raise oil production by 137,000 bpd in October.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a statement highlighting Russia's commitment to international oil agreements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the country's adherence to its OPEC+ commitments.
Addressing the press on state television, Novak emphasized that the oil market is well-balanced and the agreements are being executed at an exceptional level.
OPEC+ recently announced that eight of its members will increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October, supporting efforts to maintain stability in the global oil market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement