Left Menu

Russia Stays True to OPEC+ Commitments, Says Deputy PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak affirmed Russia's adherence to its OPEC+ commitments. The oil market remains balanced as eight members of OPEC+ have agreed to raise oil production by 137,000 bpd in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:45 IST
Russia Stays True to OPEC+ Commitments, Says Deputy PM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a statement highlighting Russia's commitment to international oil agreements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the country's adherence to its OPEC+ commitments.

Addressing the press on state television, Novak emphasized that the oil market is well-balanced and the agreements are being executed at an exceptional level.

OPEC+ recently announced that eight of its members will increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October, supporting efforts to maintain stability in the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
2
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India
3
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
4
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025