Russia Stays True to OPEC+ Commitments, Says Deputy PM

In a statement highlighting Russia's commitment to international oil agreements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the country's adherence to its OPEC+ commitments.

Addressing the press on state television, Novak emphasized that the oil market is well-balanced and the agreements are being executed at an exceptional level.

OPEC+ recently announced that eight of its members will increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October, supporting efforts to maintain stability in the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)