Tragedy Strikes: Five Workers Drown in Gujarat Hydro-Power Mishap

An FIR has been filed against officials and contractors of Ajanta Hydro Power Project after five workers drowned when river water inundated the plant in Gujarat's Mahisagar district. Investigation into the negligence case continues, with owner Jaysukh Patel reportedly linked to a previous incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lunawada | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:51 IST
An FIR citing negligence has been lodged against officials and contractors of a private hydro-power firm after a tragedy in Mahisagar district, Gujarat. Five workers drowned at a plant managed by Ajanta Hydro Power Project after river water entered the premises.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday during maintenance operations at the Dolatpura plant. Of the 15 workers present, 10 managed to escape while five were trapped and later found dead after a 50-hour search.

The firm, led by Jaysukh Patel, is under scrutiny. Patel is also out on bail related to a previous incident, the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse. Charges under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 106 and 125 (1) have been filed, with the possibility of further legal actions as investigations progress.

