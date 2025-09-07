Left Menu

Emaar Misr's Ambitious $20 Billion Red Sea Project

Emaar Misr, a real estate firm listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, is planning a substantial Red Sea project with Saudi firms Golden Coast and Sky Tower. The investment is anticipated to reach up to $20 billion. Emaar Misr is primarily owned by Dubai's leading real estate developer, Emaar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:29 IST
Emaar Misr's Ambitious $20 Billion Red Sea Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Egyptian stock exchange-listed real estate firm Emaar Misr for Development is poised to announce a colossal Red Sea project, potentially involving investments up to $20 billion. This ambitious endeavor is in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Golden Coast and Sky Tower for Real Estate Development, according to sources at Emaar Misr.

Reports indicate that Emaar Misr holds a stake in Sky Tower for Real Estate Development, positioning it strategically in the project's execution. The firm is almost wholly owned by Dubai's largest real estate developer, Emaar, signifying substantial backing and expertise.

This move underscores Emaar Misr's growth trajectory and potential in the regional real estate sector, highlighting its capacity to spearhead large-scale, high-value projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

 Global
2
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

 Global
4
Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025