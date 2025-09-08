Rajasthan Braces for Downpour: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

In response to an alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, Jaisalmer's District Collector Pratap Singh has announced a holiday for all government and non-government schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, on Monday.

The move follows predictions of heavy rain in the district over the next 24 hours. While students from classes 1 to 12 will remain at home, school and Anganwadi staff are expected to report as usual. The order emphasizes strict adherence, warning of disciplinary action for non-compliance.

Elsewhere, Dausa district battles severe weather conditions with canal overflows and road waterlogging. District Magistrate Devender Kumar confirmed 177 mm of rain and an overflowing Haripura dam, prompting a heightened relief response. Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assured aid, revealing Rs. 16 Crore allocation for infrastructure repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)