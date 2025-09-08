Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Downpour: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Heavy rain alerts prompt the closure of schools in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The order, issued by the district collector, prioritizes student safety while ensuring staff presence. Meanwhile, Dausa faces waterlogging and dam overflow, with relief operations underway. Ministerial visits highlight government readiness and financial aid for affected infrastructures.

Anganwadi centres and schools to remain closed in Jaisalmer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to an alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, Jaisalmer's District Collector Pratap Singh has announced a holiday for all government and non-government schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, on Monday.

The move follows predictions of heavy rain in the district over the next 24 hours. While students from classes 1 to 12 will remain at home, school and Anganwadi staff are expected to report as usual. The order emphasizes strict adherence, warning of disciplinary action for non-compliance.

Elsewhere, Dausa district battles severe weather conditions with canal overflows and road waterlogging. District Magistrate Devender Kumar confirmed 177 mm of rain and an overflowing Haripura dam, prompting a heightened relief response. Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assured aid, revealing Rs. 16 Crore allocation for infrastructure repairs.

