Vikram Solar Secures Landmark Module Supply Order for Khavda Project

Solar energy leader Vikram Solar has secured a significant 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for a high-impact solar project in Gujarat, India.

Employing cutting-edge N-type technology through its Hypersol G12R modules, Vikram Solar aims to enhance system efficiency and reduce energy costs, highlighting its commitment to innovation in solar solutions.

This new collaboration is a testament to Vikram Solar's prominence in the industry, combining advanced technology and a strong market presence to drive the Khavda solar initiative effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)