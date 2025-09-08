Left Menu

Vikram Solar Secures Landmark Module Supply Order for Khavda Project

Vikram Solar announces a 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for Gujarat's Khavda solar project. Utilizing advanced N-type G12R modules, the project aims to boost efficiency and lower energy costs. Vikram Solar emphasizes its commitment to excellence and innovation in solar technology.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:25 IST
Vikram Solar Secures Landmark Module Supply Order for Khavda Project
  India

Solar energy leader Vikram Solar has secured a significant 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for a high-impact solar project in Gujarat, India.

Employing cutting-edge N-type technology through its Hypersol G12R modules, Vikram Solar aims to enhance system efficiency and reduce energy costs, highlighting its commitment to innovation in solar solutions.

This new collaboration is a testament to Vikram Solar's prominence in the industry, combining advanced technology and a strong market presence to drive the Khavda solar initiative effectively.

