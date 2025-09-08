Vikram Solar Secures Landmark Module Supply Order for Khavda Project
Vikram Solar announces a 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for Gujarat's Khavda solar project. Utilizing advanced N-type G12R modules, the project aims to boost efficiency and lower energy costs. Vikram Solar emphasizes its commitment to excellence and innovation in solar technology.
Solar energy leader Vikram Solar has secured a significant 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for a high-impact solar project in Gujarat, India.
Employing cutting-edge N-type technology through its Hypersol G12R modules, Vikram Solar aims to enhance system efficiency and reduce energy costs, highlighting its commitment to innovation in solar solutions.
This new collaboration is a testament to Vikram Solar's prominence in the industry, combining advanced technology and a strong market presence to drive the Khavda solar initiative effectively.
