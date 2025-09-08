Kiwi Mission Set to Transform Arunachal Pradesh into a Fruit Powerhouse

Arunachal Pradesh is embarking on a decade-long mission to transform itself into a Kiwi cultivation hub, akin to Assam's relationship with tea. Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled Kiwi Mission 2025-2035, aiming to empower farmers and serve as a catalyst for high-quality organic produce from the state.

Launched at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the initiative promises to establish model Kiwi orchards across 13 districts. The fertile Ziro Valley is set to be the epicenter of this agricultural shift, supported by scientific practices, training, and infrastructure to meet international quality standards.

Khandu emphasized that the state's temperate climate and fertile soils offer a natural advantage for Kiwi cultivation. The mission also prioritizes organic certification and export promotion, positioning Arunachal Pradesh's Kiwi as a potential global brand.

