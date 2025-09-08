Left Menu

Kiwi Mission Set to Transform Arunachal Pradesh into a Fruit Powerhouse

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has launched Kiwi Mission 2025-2035, a 10-year plan to boost Kiwi cultivation and position the state as a leader in organic produce. The mission focuses on empowering farmers, sustainable practices, and global recognition, aiming to redefine the state's agricultural standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:33 IST
Kiwi Mission Set to Transform Arunachal Pradesh into a Fruit Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is embarking on a decade-long mission to transform itself into a Kiwi cultivation hub, akin to Assam's relationship with tea. Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled Kiwi Mission 2025-2035, aiming to empower farmers and serve as a catalyst for high-quality organic produce from the state.

Launched at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the initiative promises to establish model Kiwi orchards across 13 districts. The fertile Ziro Valley is set to be the epicenter of this agricultural shift, supported by scientific practices, training, and infrastructure to meet international quality standards.

Khandu emphasized that the state's temperate climate and fertile soils offer a natural advantage for Kiwi cultivation. The mission also prioritizes organic certification and export promotion, positioning Arunachal Pradesh's Kiwi as a potential global brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025