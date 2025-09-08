Delhi Police Clampdown on Drug Racket: Properties of Notorious Offender Frozen

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police's Operation Cell from the North-West District has immobilized the ill-gotten assets of a notorious drug figure, Vijay Kumar, who has been designated a Bad Character by the Bharat Nagar Police Station. This action follows the arrest of Nitin Badhwan, a 22-year-old resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur, found in possession of 365 grams of heroin and cash worth ₹1,88,200.

During intensive interrogation, Badhwan confessed to operating under the directives of his father, Vijay Kumar, leading to Kumar's subsequent arrest on May 20. A detailed probe unveiled an extensive financial trail, uncovering assets including three two-wheelers and one property, collectively valued at over ₹30 lakhs. These were believed to have been acquired through drug-related proceeds.

Investigators, invoking Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985, seized these properties. The seizure order was forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for final endorsement. Upon approval, the accused were required to justify the legitimacy of their holdings. Their failure to do so led to the freezing of these assets, alongside explicit instructions preventing their sale without authorization. The competent authority has communicated these directives to relevant district and transport officials, emphasizing the crackdown on Vijay Kumar's seven-year crime spree, encompassing over 11 serious offenses, including five under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)