Uttar Pradesh Launches Sweeping Probe into Higher Education Transparency

In a decisive move towards reforming higher education in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a thorough investigation into the recognition and admission processes of educational institutions across the state, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The directive mandates each Divisional Commissioner to set up a special investigation team composed of senior administrative, police, and education department officers to conduct on-the-ground investigations into the legitimacy of courses offered by universities and colleges.

Educational institutions must submit affidavits affirming that their courses have proper recognition, and a comprehensive list of classes with recognition certificates. Institutions offering unrecognized programs will be subjected to strict penalties, including fee refunds with interest, to protect students' academic futures.

Ensuring no compromise on educational quality, the Chief Minister has stressed personal oversight by Divisional Commissioners. Immediate investigations have commenced, with a deadline of 15 days for districts to submit detailed reports, and a stern warning that any negligence by officials will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)