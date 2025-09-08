Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

In a pivotal move for India's clean energy landscape, Gautam Solar announced an ambitious Rs 4,000 crore investment to establish a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Covering 54 acres in Gwalior, the plant will initially support a 2 GW capacity, expanding to a total of 5 GW using advanced TOPCon technology.

Set for completion by 2026, the development aligns with India's self-reliance goals and plans to integrate solar value chains from wafers to modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)