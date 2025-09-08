Left Menu

Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

Gautam Solar will invest Rs 4,000 crore to develop a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on advanced TOPCon solar cells. The project is expected to enhance India's solar manufacturing ecosystem and support the nation's clean energy and self-reliance goals.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move for India's clean energy landscape, Gautam Solar announced an ambitious Rs 4,000 crore investment to establish a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Covering 54 acres in Gwalior, the plant will initially support a 2 GW capacity, expanding to a total of 5 GW using advanced TOPCon technology.

Set for completion by 2026, the development aligns with India's self-reliance goals and plans to integrate solar value chains from wafers to modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

