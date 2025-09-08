GST Exemption: Transition Challenges for Insurance Industry

In a significant move, the GST Council has exempted the Goods and Services Tax on premiums for individual life and health insurance policies, starting from September 22. This decision impacts the financial strategies of many insurance companies as they adjust to a new tax framework.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is actively engaging with the insurance sector to iron out a transition plan for handling accumulated input tax credits (ITC) for these newly exempted policies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for swift resolution ahead of the effective date, with ongoing discussions aimed at minimizing financial disruption.

Private insurers have aired concerns about the financial implications of the mandatory ITC reversal required by the exemption. The upcoming changes emerge from a larger rate rationalization effort, which introduces tiered taxation for various goods and services, excluding certain luxury items and tobacco products.

