Countdown to Diplomacy: Iran and IAEA's Nuclear Negotiations

Talks are underway between the IAEA and Iran to resume nuclear facility inspections, amidst a backdrop of reinstating sanctions. Although progress is reported, time is running out to meet verification duties. The E3 may restore sanctions unless inspections resume and Iran addresses its uranium stockpile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The clock is ticking for the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran as they negotiate the resumption of critical nuclear facility inspections. In a recent statement, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi expressed hope that discussions would reach a conclusive end within days. The agency has been denied access since June when the United States and Israel targeted these facilities. Subsequently, Iran enacted a law requiring its Supreme National Security Council's approval for any inspections, effectively suspending prior cooperation with the IAEA.

Despite ongoing talks, Grossi emphasized that Iran's obligation to allow verification measures remains as stipulated by the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. "There is still time, but not much," Grossi cautioned in his address to the IAEA's Board of Governors. These developments occur while Europe's top three powers, the E3—France, Britain, and Germany—have initiated a 30-day process towards re-imposing sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, which unraveled after the U.S. exit in 2018.

The E3 has signaled readiness to enforce the "snapback" sanctions unless Iran complies with IAEA inspections, provides an account for its near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile, and resumes negotiations with the U.S. Grossi remains optimistic: "These practical inspection steps could pave the way for more constructive diplomatic engagements, potentially leading to productive outcomes in broader dialogues involving Iran and the E3."

(With inputs from agencies.)

