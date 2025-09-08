India's Potato Evolution: Four New Varieties Approved

The Union Agriculture Ministry has given the green light to four groundbreaking potato varieties, aiming to enhance agricultural output nationwide. Developed by the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) under ICAR, these varieties are poised to transform India's potato industry.

The newly approved varieties—Kufri Ratan, Kufri Chipbharat-1, Kufri Chipbharat-2, and Kufri Tejas—were carefully designed for distinct climatic and geographical conditions across India. They promise exceptional yields and are suited for table and processing purposes, ensuring better storability and economic returns for farmers.

ICAR-CPRI Director Brajesh Singh hailed the development as a milestone for the potato sector, lauding the contribution of scientists. This initiative is expected to stimulate growth in the potato-based food industry by improving productivity and processing efficiencies, thereby benefiting both farmers and the industry at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)