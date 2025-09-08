Left Menu

India's Potato Evolution: Four New Varieties Approved

The Union Agriculture Ministry has approved four new potato varieties developed by ICAR's CPRI to boost India's potato productivity. These varieties, including Kufri Ratan, Kufri Chipbharat-1, Kufri Chipbharat-2, and Kufri Tejas, are tailored for different Indian regions and offer high yields, storability, and processing efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Agriculture Ministry has given the green light to four groundbreaking potato varieties, aiming to enhance agricultural output nationwide. Developed by the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) under ICAR, these varieties are poised to transform India's potato industry.

The newly approved varieties—Kufri Ratan, Kufri Chipbharat-1, Kufri Chipbharat-2, and Kufri Tejas—were carefully designed for distinct climatic and geographical conditions across India. They promise exceptional yields and are suited for table and processing purposes, ensuring better storability and economic returns for farmers.

ICAR-CPRI Director Brajesh Singh hailed the development as a milestone for the potato sector, lauding the contribution of scientists. This initiative is expected to stimulate growth in the potato-based food industry by improving productivity and processing efficiencies, thereby benefiting both farmers and the industry at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

