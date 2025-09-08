Left Menu

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

The Indian Army and Navy's elite forces conducted a joint scuba and combat diving exercise at 17,000 feet in Sikkim. This high-altitude, week-long training aimed to enhance joint operations, sharpen combat skills, and ensure readiness in diverse terrains, highlighting professionalism and courage under challenging conditions.

08-09-2025
The Indian Army's para special forces and the Navy's marine commandos, known as Marcos, recently undertook a joint scuba and combat diving exercise in Sikkim. Conducted at a staggering altitude of 17,000 feet, this rigorous week-long training session was designed to enhance coordination and operational readiness among India's elite units.

A Defence official noted that such exercises are crucial for sharpening specialized combat skills and ensuring these forces remain mission-ready across various terrains, from mountainous heights to deep waters. The training involved open-circuit air diving, closed-circuit pure oxygen diving, and combat night diving, all conducted under extreme cold-water conditions.

The challenging environment tested the soldiers' endurance and skills, reinforcing their capabilities and resilience. This exercise, which took place between August 30 and September 5, underscored the professionalism and adaptability of the Indian Army and Navy's special forces, preparing them for future unpredictable battlefields.

