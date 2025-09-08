Left Menu

Punjab Floods: AAP Urges PM Modi for Immediate ₹20,000 Crore Relief

As Punjab grapples with severe floods, state minister Goyal calls for ₹20,000 crore from PM Modi, criticizing Congress for inaction while hoping for federal aid during PM's imminent visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST
Punjab Floods: AAP Urges PM Modi for Immediate ₹20,000 Crore Relief
Barinder Kumar Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab caused by torrential rains, state cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate financial assistance. Goyal, speaking to news agency ANI, requested a relief package of ₹20,000 crore to address the state's significant losses.

The minister criticized Congress for what he considers their neglect of the state during this crisis while highlighting the Aam Aadmi Party's efforts to remain engaged with affected communities. He accused Congress leaders of enjoying themselves abroad instead of attending to Punjab's crisis.

With PM Modi's visit to Punjab looming on September 9, AAP president Aman Arora expressed optimism that the center will announce necessary relief. Meanwhile, BJP president Sunil Jakhar stated that the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the flood situation, reassuring that PM Modi is committed to providing the necessary aid to Punjab.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

 South Korea
2
SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

 India
3
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

 India
4
Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025