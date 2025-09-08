Punjab Floods: AAP Urges PM Modi for Immediate ₹20,000 Crore Relief
As Punjab grapples with severe floods, state minister Goyal calls for ₹20,000 crore from PM Modi, criticizing Congress for inaction while hoping for federal aid during PM's imminent visit.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab caused by torrential rains, state cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate financial assistance. Goyal, speaking to news agency ANI, requested a relief package of ₹20,000 crore to address the state's significant losses.
The minister criticized Congress for what he considers their neglect of the state during this crisis while highlighting the Aam Aadmi Party's efforts to remain engaged with affected communities. He accused Congress leaders of enjoying themselves abroad instead of attending to Punjab's crisis.
With PM Modi's visit to Punjab looming on September 9, AAP president Aman Arora expressed optimism that the center will announce necessary relief. Meanwhile, BJP president Sunil Jakhar stated that the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the flood situation, reassuring that PM Modi is committed to providing the necessary aid to Punjab.
