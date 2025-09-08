Controversy Erupts Over VP Candidate's Meeting with Convicted Politician

In an unexpected development that has shaken the legal fraternity, Senior Advocate Anil Soni lambasted B. Sudershan Reddy, the INDI Alliance's Vice-Presidential candidate, for holding a private meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav, infamously convicted in the fodder scam, has been a controversial figure in Indian politics.

During an interview with ANI, Soni condemned the meeting, questioning the credibility of Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge aspiring for a top constitutional post. Soni and other senior advocates released a joint statement expressing disbelief over Reddy's association with a figure embroiled in a Rs 940 crore embezzlement case.

The statement, backed by 20 senior advocates, emphasized that Yadav lacks any legitimate political standing, making this act seemingly devoid of electoral purpose. The advocates voiced concerns over Reddy's judgment, urging the public to consider the implications of his actions regarding his aspirations for the Vice-Presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)