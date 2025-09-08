Left Menu

Bank of India's 120th Foundation Day: A Legacy of Trust and Service

Bank of India recently marked its 120th foundation day with a grand event celebrating its legacy of trust, service, and nation-building. The event included participation from staff and their families, emphasizing the bank's commitment to financial growth and social responsibilities in India's progress.

Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:40 IST

  India

State-owned Bank of India celebrated its 120th foundation day on Monday in Hyderabad, marking over a century of service and commitment to nation-building.

The event highlighted the bank's enduring legacy of trust and service, drawing participation from current and former staff and their families.

According to a press release, Bank of India emphasized its dedication not only to financial growth but also to fulfilling social responsibilities, reinforcing its integral role in India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

