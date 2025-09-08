Bank of India's 120th Foundation Day: A Legacy of Trust and Service
Bank of India recently marked its 120th foundation day with a grand event celebrating its legacy of trust, service, and nation-building. The event included participation from staff and their families, emphasizing the bank's commitment to financial growth and social responsibilities in India's progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned Bank of India celebrated its 120th foundation day on Monday in Hyderabad, marking over a century of service and commitment to nation-building.
The event highlighted the bank's enduring legacy of trust and service, drawing participation from current and former staff and their families.
According to a press release, Bank of India emphasized its dedication not only to financial growth but also to fulfilling social responsibilities, reinforcing its integral role in India's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement