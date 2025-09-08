Left Menu

Cyclists Rally for Nature: Aaranyak's Pedal to Preserve Biodiversity

Aaranyak's 'Ride for Conservation' culminates at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, marking the organization's 35th anniversary. The initiative, aimed at raising biodiversity awareness, successfully covered fifteen wildlife protection areas, engaging communities and promoting conservation efforts across Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:17 IST
Final leg of "Ride for Conservation" bicycle rally flagged off at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization, concluded its 'Ride for Conservation' bicycle rally at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district. The event, part of the organization's 35th anniversary celebrations, aimed to heighten awareness about the need for conserving biodiversity.

The rally's final leg was flagged off by Morigaon district's Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhruba Jyoti Nath, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary's Range Officer, Pranjal Baruah. Cyclists, including Aaranyak's key official Arif Hussain, engaged communities along the route to promote conservation awareness.

Having traversed fifteen wildlife areas since March, the initiative saw widespread support from local authorities. Notably, the campaign involved mass contact programs aimed at engaging school and college students and community members, underscoring its success in galvanizing social action for environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

