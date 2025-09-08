Cyclists Rally for Nature: Aaranyak's Pedal to Preserve Biodiversity

Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization, concluded its 'Ride for Conservation' bicycle rally at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district. The event, part of the organization's 35th anniversary celebrations, aimed to heighten awareness about the need for conserving biodiversity.

The rally's final leg was flagged off by Morigaon district's Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhruba Jyoti Nath, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary's Range Officer, Pranjal Baruah. Cyclists, including Aaranyak's key official Arif Hussain, engaged communities along the route to promote conservation awareness.

Having traversed fifteen wildlife areas since March, the initiative saw widespread support from local authorities. Notably, the campaign involved mass contact programs aimed at engaging school and college students and community members, underscoring its success in galvanizing social action for environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)