Amit Shah Inaugurates Redeveloped Batadrava Than, Hails Assam’s Cultural Revival

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the grand redevelopment project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji, in Assam’s Nagaon district. The event marked a significant milestone in the preservation and revival of Assam’s spiritual, cultural, and historical heritage. Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Pabitra Margherita, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that after decades of encroachment by infiltrators, the globally revered birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji has now been fully reclaimed and redeveloped. He described his visit to Nagaon as deeply meaningful, noting that it was from this sacred land that Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji spread the Neo-Vaishnavite faith across Assam and the entire Northeast, shaping the region’s spiritual and cultural consciousness.

Recalling the contribution of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, Shri Shah said that Assam and the Northeast remain an integral part of India because of his leadership and resolve. He stated that Bordoloi Ji compelled the country’s first Prime Minister to ensure Assam’s place within the Indian Union, safeguarding the region’s identity and unity.

The Union Home Minister highlighted that an ‘Aavirbhav Kshetra’ of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji has now been created at Batadrava Than. Developed in three phases at a cost exceeding ₹222 crore and spread over 162 bighas of land, the project has meticulously recreated the traditions and spiritual ethos of Neo-Vaishnavism. He said that extensive study of the Shrimad Bhagavat and its associated symbols was undertaken to ensure authenticity, devotion, and precision in the redevelopment.

Shri Amit Shah noted that Batadrava Than has now evolved into a major pilgrimage site, reconnecting people with a 500-year-old spiritual legacy. He recalled that he had laid the foundation stone of the project on December 26, 2020, and expressed satisfaction at inaugurating the completed redevelopment. He described Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji as a visionary saint who established and consolidated the Neo-Vaishnavite movement throughout the Northeast.

Elaborating on the teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji, Shri Shah said that he preached devotion through the Bhagavata tradition, virtuous living, and love for the motherland rooted in dharma. Batadrava Than, he said, is not merely a namghar or a place of worship but a living symbol of Assamese harmony, unity, and goodwill. The site will serve as a centre for collective devotion and cultural renaissance, further strengthening the ‘Eka Sarana Nama Dharma’ tradition. He added that Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji gave humanity the timeless message of compassion, national pride, and the greatness of human life, declaring birth on Indian soil as a supreme blessing.

Drawing a parallel between history and the present, Shri Amit Shah said that nearly 500 years ago, Srimanta Shankar Dev Ji gave the message of ‘Ek Bharat’, which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is advancing today. He strongly criticised the past encroachment of Batadrava Than by infiltrators and congratulated Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma for reclaiming such sacred sites. He noted that over 1.29 lakh bighas of land have been freed from encroachment across Assam, including areas within Kaziranga National Park. He accused earlier governments of shielding infiltrators through policies like the IMDT Act of 1983, which, he said, weakened Assam’s cultural fabric.

Shri Shah reiterated the government’s resolve to identify and evict infiltrators not only from Assam but across the country, calling them a serious threat to national security and cultural identity. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s suppressed culture has been liberated and restored, with namghars once again resonating with devotional music, mridang, and taal.

Highlighting peace and development, Shri Shah said that while earlier governments neglected the martyrs of the Assam Movement, the present state government has built a grand ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’ in their memory. He stated that the last ten years of governance under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma would be remembered as a golden era for Assam. He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has visited the Northeast over 80 times and Assam 36 times in the past 11 years, reflecting unprecedented engagement.

Shri Amit Shah detailed major peace accords signed under the Modi government, including the Bodo, Karbi, Adivasi, DNLA, and ULFA accords, noting that 92 percent of their provisions have already been implemented. He said that regions once affected by violence now resonate with peace and devotion.

He also highlighted major cultural and infrastructure initiatives, including global recognition of Bihu dance, UNESCO World Heritage status for Charaideo Maidam, national recognition of Lachit Borphukan, GI tagging of the Gamosa, and nationwide promotion of the Vrindavani Vastra. He cited transformative infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges over the Brahmaputra, rail, waterways, medical colleges including AIIMS, and landmark projects like MV Ganga Vilas.

Concluding his address, Shri Shah said that Assam has transformed from a land of agitation into a hub of development. Major investments such as a ₹27,000 crore Tata semiconductor unit and a ₹10,601 crore Ammonia-Urea complex reflect Assam’s emergence as a growth engine of the Northeast. He appealed to the people to continue supporting the present government, reaffirming the commitment to cultural preservation, development, and a future free from infiltration.