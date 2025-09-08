Himachal Pradesh Achieves Full Literacy: CM Sukhu Emphasizes Employee Welfare
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu retracts a controversial rule to prioritize employee welfare while celebrating the state's full literacy status. Sukhu addresses policy changes, the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and criticizes the previous administration's education decisions, committing to improving school standards.
- Country:
- India
In a recent move prioritizing employee welfare, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu put the notification to remove Rule 7A from the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022 on hold. The decision came after several employees' associations met with the Chief Minister in Shimla, requesting the withdrawal of the notification. Sukhu assured the public of the government's commitment to the well-being of its employees, highlighting previous measures like the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and financial benefits.
In a separate announcement, CM Sukhu declared Himachal Pradesh as a fully literate state, marking a significant milestone since the state's literacy rate was a mere 7% at the time of independence. During a celebratory event with Education Minister Rohit Thakur and other officials, Sukhu reflected on the progress made and expressed gratitude for the collective efforts in achieving this feat.
Criticizing the previous BJP administration, Sukhu pointed to the decline in public education standards and vowed transformative changes in the next five years. He criticized previous missteps in education policy during the BJP's tenure and pledged to alleviate the pressure on teachers, ensuring further improvement in educational standards under his government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education and Skilling Aligned to Drive Mission Swadeshi for Viksit Bharat 2047
Karnataka's Experiential Learning Programme: Bridging the Education-Employability Gap
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms
A New Landmark in Healthcare Education: SMVDIME's Medical College Gains MBBS Seats
Adda Education: Aiming for Excellence in CUET UG 2025 with Top Performances