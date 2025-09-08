Left Menu

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan aims to boost its spice industry by organizing an annual spice conclave, promoting local initiatives, and setting up incubation centers for better pricing. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced investments and events to enhance production, processing, trade, and agribusiness opportunities, highlighting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:32 IST
In a significant move to elevate Rajasthan's spice industry, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the annual organization of a spice conclave aimed at enhancing production, processing, and trade. Addressing the Rajasthan Spice Conclave–2025 at Birla Auditorium, Sharma emphasized the global significance of the state in the spice sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative's role in fortifying the industry and revealed that eight incubation centers are being established to offer testing, grading, storage, and processing facilities. This move is expected to enable farmers to secure better prices for their produce.

Additionally, Sharma disclosed plans for a Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet slated for early next year. This event is anticipated to attract investors and promote advanced agri-processing technology, followed by significant financial grants and investments in agriculture-based units and related industries.

