Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

In a significant move to elevate Rajasthan's spice industry, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the annual organization of a spice conclave aimed at enhancing production, processing, and trade. Addressing the Rajasthan Spice Conclave–2025 at Birla Auditorium, Sharma emphasized the global significance of the state in the spice sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative's role in fortifying the industry and revealed that eight incubation centers are being established to offer testing, grading, storage, and processing facilities. This move is expected to enable farmers to secure better prices for their produce.

Additionally, Sharma disclosed plans for a Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet slated for early next year. This event is anticipated to attract investors and promote advanced agri-processing technology, followed by significant financial grants and investments in agriculture-based units and related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)