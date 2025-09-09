Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election

Norway's minority Labour Party government is set to narrowly win reelection in the recent parliamentary election. Broadcasters NRK and TV2, alongside daily VG, provided projections as voting concluded on Monday.

The left-wing bloc comprising Labour and four smaller parties projected to clinch 87 seats, surpassing the 85-seat threshold required for a majority.

In contrast, the right-wing factions led by the Progress and Conservative parties are anticipated to secure 82 seats, falling short of the majority required for governance.

