Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election

Norway's minority Labour Party government is poised to secure a narrow reelection victory, according to projections from NRK, TV2, and VG. The left-wing bloc, including Labour and four smaller parties, is expected to win 87 seats, surpassing the 85 needed for a majority.
Norway's minority Labour Party government is set to narrowly win reelection in the recent parliamentary election. Broadcasters NRK and TV2, alongside daily VG, provided projections as voting concluded on Monday.
The left-wing bloc comprising Labour and four smaller parties projected to clinch 87 seats, surpassing the 85-seat threshold required for a majority.
In contrast, the right-wing factions led by the Progress and Conservative parties are anticipated to secure 82 seats, falling short of the majority required for governance.
