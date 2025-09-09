Left Menu

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Future Investments

Argentina's Tecpetrol is holding off on new market financing for increased investments until macroeconomic stability improves, according to CEO Ricardo Markous. The company, controlling nearly 15% of the nation's shale gas production, had previously secured financing at a 7.5% rate this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:07 IST
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Future Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's prominent oil company, Tecpetrol, has decided to delay seeking new market financing for expanded investments until the country's macroeconomic conditions stabilize, CEO Ricardo Markous announced.

Markous disclosed at the Argentina Oil and Gas conference in Buenos Aires that Tecpetrol had earlier secured a market financing rate of 7.5% this year.

Currently controlling nearly 15% of Argentina's shale gas production, Tecpetrol's cautious approach highlights the challenges posed by economic fluctuations.

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Upholds Trump's Mass Firing Spree: A Victory for Bureaucracy Trim

Court Ruling Upholds Trump's Mass Firing Spree: A Victory for Bureaucracy Tr...

 Global
2
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

 Global
3
Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

 Global
4
Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025