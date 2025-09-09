Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Future Investments

Argentina's prominent oil company, Tecpetrol, has decided to delay seeking new market financing for expanded investments until the country's macroeconomic conditions stabilize, CEO Ricardo Markous announced.

Markous disclosed at the Argentina Oil and Gas conference in Buenos Aires that Tecpetrol had earlier secured a market financing rate of 7.5% this year.

Currently controlling nearly 15% of Argentina's shale gas production, Tecpetrol's cautious approach highlights the challenges posed by economic fluctuations.