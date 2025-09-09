Left Menu

Nepal's Unrest Sparks Concerns; India Heightens Border Vigilance

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed worry over violent protests in Nepal, calling for a capable government amid demands against corruption and a social media ban. India strengthens border security in response. Nepal has since lifted the social media ban after 19 protestor deaths, as tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:32 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh voiced apprehension over the escalating unrest in Nepal, where youth-led protests have turned violent, resulting in the tragic deaths of 19 individuals following clashes with police. The demonstrators are demanding anti-corruption measures and an end to the social media ban.

Highlighting the necessity for competent governance in Nepal, Ghosh remarked that India maintains positive relations with its neighbor. In an interview with ANI, he stated, "There are concerns regarding smaller neighboring countries. A capable administration in Nepal is crucial. I am hopeful for the quick resolution of the current turmoil."

In a recent development, Nepal's government has revoked the social media ban, imposed after the protests, which began on September 4 amid claims of non-compliance by tech companies. Consequently, platforms like Facebook and YouTube became accessible from Tuesday midnight. Meanwhile, India's security agencies bolstered vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border in response to the violence.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, the police are on high alert. Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma confirmed enhanced monitoring and coordination with the Border Security Force. "We are diligently observing developments in Nepal, conducting joint patrols, and deploying necessary resources," he asserted.

Simultaneously, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, the Sashastra Seema Bal has intensified security at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border, implementing extra checks and patrolling to mitigate potential incidents amid ongoing tensions in Nepal.

