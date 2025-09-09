Tensions Rise in Maddur: Protests and Clashes Erupt After Ganpati Procession Incident

In Karnataka's Maddur town, heavy police deployment was observed on Tuesday morning following Monday evening's protests after a stone-pelting incident during a Ganpati procession. The incident led to closed shops, and prohibitory orders were imposed, leaving markets deserted. Meanwhile, Hindu religious organizations held meetings to address the issue.

The protests ensued following the arrest of 21 individuals linked to the stone-pelting and subsequent unrest. Pro-Hindu organizations staged protests on Monday, agitated by reports of the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh Idol immersion ceremony in Maddur town, Mandya district. In response, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering.

The clash reportedly erupted when the procession neared a mosque. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicated that the crowd was advised against prolonged presence near the area. He blamed BJP leaders for provocation and promised legal repercussions for those involved. Additionally, Karnataka's Home Minister assured the situation is under control with necessary actions taken by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)