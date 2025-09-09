Sivakasi Gears Up for Diwali with New Crackers Amid Factory Inspections

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, the bustling Sivakasi area in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar District is witnessing a flurry of activity in its firecracker manufacturing sector. The region's factories, renowned for their fireworks production, are rolling out new, themed crackers to captivate young customers.

This year's designs include jungle-themed crackers packaged in boxes resembling lions, wolves, and tigers, as well as those shaped like popular food items such as pizza and watermelon. Additional varieties feature beloved cartoons, games, and music themes, ensuring a wide appeal to children.

Despite previous closures due to safety inspections by the National Green Tribunal, production has resumed. Firecracker factories that remained shut following inspections due to safety concerns are now back in business, with strict compliance urged to avoid further disruptions. Factory owners are reminded of the risks of license suspension for non-compliance with safety regulations.