Waaree Secures Rs 1,252 Crore Solar Project Deal

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:05 IST
Waaree Secures Rs 1,252 Crore Solar Project Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Waaree Renewable Technologies has announced a substantial order amounting to Rs 1,252.43 crore for a solar project entrusted by Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd. The project is anticipated to reach completion in the financial year 2026-27, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Waaree Renewable and Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd, both subsidiaries of Waaree Energies Ltd, will collaborate on this ambitious initiative. The contract involves handling engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for a grid-connected solar power project with generation capacities of 870 MWac/1218 MWp, along with the development of a 33kV/400kV substation and transmission line works.

In addition, Waaree Renewable will provide two years of operation and maintenance services, ensuring sustained functionality and efficiency for the solar grid installation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

