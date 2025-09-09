Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

In a major step towards inclusivity, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari has called for a comprehensive statewide survey of transgender individuals. The purpose is to ensure enhanced access to government schemes aimed at their welfare.

During a meeting of the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board, Tiwari emphasized the urgent need to set up district-level committees. These would address multiple challenges faced by transgender persons, including hesitancy to disclose their identity, often hindering participation in welfare programs.

The meeting also resulted in the decision to establish a Transgender Support Unit, tasked with resolving issues and offering strategic recommendations to improve the quality of life for transgender individuals across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)