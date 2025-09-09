Left Menu

Green Tech Giants Join Forces for Waste-to-Value Revolution

Premier Green Innovations and Entity 1 Value Emission announce a collaboration to transform agricultural and industrial waste using Microbial Electrochemical Cell technology. This venture aims to produce value-added products like bio-hydrogen and methanol, addressing energy security and decarbonization, aligning with India's green initiatives.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:57 IST
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Premier Green Innovations Pvt Ltd (PGI) and Entity 1 Value Emission Pvt Ltd have joined forces to launch an innovative Waste-to-Value Added Products platform. Leveraging cutting-edge Microbial Electrochemical Cell (MECC) technology, the partnership aims to convert agricultural and industrial waste into valuable products, such as ethyl acetate and bio-hydrogen-based methanol. This strategic alliance is poised to drive advancements in energy security and sustainable waste management across India while supporting the nation's climate goals.

The collaboration comes with an ambitious investment of Rs. 500 crores over three years, geared towards establishing a comprehensive alternative refinery infrastructure. With the first MECC reactor already set up at PGIPL's Kangra site, trial production is set to commence, reflecting the proactive steps taken by both parties. The reactors, designed as modular 'plug-and-play' units, enhance the project's scalability and financial efficiency, making sustainable technology more accessible.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Kaushik Palicha, Founder of Entity 1, emphasized the project's focus on redefining bio-waste resources. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta, CEO of PGIPL, reiterated the commitment to pioneering green technologies. This joint venture also promises job creation across various sectors and supports rural development through its waste-to-energy infrastructure, marking it a significant move in India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

