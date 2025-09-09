Left Menu

Silver Surge: A Shining Opportunity in Global Markets

Silver prices are set to rise, driven by strong industrial demand, a weakening dollar, and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties. The white metal has delivered significant returns in 2025, outperforming other asset classes, with potential for further growth due to investment and industrial demands.

Silver prices are projected to soar to Rs 1.5 lakh per kg, driven by robust industrial demand, a weakening dollar, and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties, as per a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

Globally, silver might reach USD 50 per ounce, fueled by investment and industrial demand, geopolitical tensions, and anticipated monetary policy easing. Silver has already achieved a 37% return on the Multi Commodity Exchange this year.

Factors such as investment flows into silver ETFs, central bank reserve diversification, and increased demand from green tech sectors signal a bullish outlook for silver. Additionally, a weaker dollar and expected US rate cuts provide a positive market sentiment, although the potential for near-term profit booking exists.

