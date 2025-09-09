Silver Surge: A Shining Opportunity in Global Markets
Silver prices are set to rise, driven by strong industrial demand, a weakening dollar, and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties. The white metal has delivered significant returns in 2025, outperforming other asset classes, with potential for further growth due to investment and industrial demands.
- Country:
- India
Silver prices are projected to soar to Rs 1.5 lakh per kg, driven by robust industrial demand, a weakening dollar, and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties, as per a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.
Globally, silver might reach USD 50 per ounce, fueled by investment and industrial demand, geopolitical tensions, and anticipated monetary policy easing. Silver has already achieved a 37% return on the Multi Commodity Exchange this year.
Factors such as investment flows into silver ETFs, central bank reserve diversification, and increased demand from green tech sectors signal a bullish outlook for silver. Additionally, a weaker dollar and expected US rate cuts provide a positive market sentiment, although the potential for near-term profit booking exists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
