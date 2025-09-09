India's GST Overhaul: Boosting Consumption Amidst Fiscal Challenges

In an impactful move, Moody's Ratings highlighted that India's recent GST reform, which slashes tax rates on 375 items, is set to bolster household consumption. Although presenting as a fiscal policy aid, the move may cause a decline in government revenues, urging a balancing act.

The GST Council's recent decision introduced a simplified two-tier tax structure, applying 5% and 18% rates, with a 40% special rate reserved for tobacco and ultra-luxury items. The revised tax scheme becomes effective on September 22, aiming to stimulate private consumption amid external economic pressures.

Despite the positive outlook on consumption and economic stimulation, the reforms might challenge fiscal stability. With central government expenditures rising and potential revenue erosion anticipated, Moody's warns of widening budget deficits, emphasizing the country's fragile debt affordability situation.

