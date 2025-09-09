Market Momentum: Wall Street's Subdued Sessions Amid Fed Speculation
Wall Street saw a subdued trading session as investors speculated on potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Despite fluctuations in major indexes, Nebius surged 43.6% after a lucrative deal with Microsoft. Investor attention remains focused on upcoming inflation readings and their implications on monetary policy.
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a quiet session as investors held onto hopes for possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This comes in light of revised payroll figures suggesting a stall in U.S. job growth, reinforcing bets on monetary easing.
Amid the generally flat performance of major indexes, Nebius soared by a striking 43.6% following a significant $17.4 billion agreement with Microsoft. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth's enrollment forecast for its Medicare plans buoyed the Dow Jones, contrasting with a slump in the Philadelphia Housing Index.
Investors are keenly awaiting key inflation data to assess the impact of ongoing tariff policies and further rate cut possibilities. The market's early September optimism follows August's tech-driven rally but remains sensitive to geopolitical tensions and economic indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
