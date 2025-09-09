Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan, supported by the NDA, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, defeating Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. With an impressive 98.20% voter turnout, Radhakrishnan now holds the responsibility of managing the Rajya Sabha, promising to uphold Prime Minister Modi's trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:43 IST
CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President
CP Kumaresh, brother of CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India witnessed a significant political development as CP Radhakrishnan, backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was elected as the 15th Vice President. The election saw Radhakrishnan defeat the INDIA bloc nominee, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, with a margin of 152 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan's brother, CP Kumaresh, expressed his elation over the outcome, emphasizing the joy and responsibility that comes with managing the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan's victory is seen as a testament to PM Narendra Modi's confidence in his leadership.

The Vice Presidential elections recorded a remarkable 98.20% voter turnout, with 767 MPs casting their votes. Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes compared to Reddy's 300, amid 15 invalid votes. A total of 13 MPs, including those from Biju Janata Dal and Bharath Rashtra Samithi, abstained from voting.

