C P Radhakrishnan's Unanimous Rise: A New Chapter as Vice President

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised C P Radhakrishnan after his victory as India's Vice President, highlighting his extensive grassroots and administrative experience. In a statement on platform X, Shah expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's leadership, which he believes will enhance parliamentary democracy and support the marginalized.

C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, taking over from Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned citing health concerns. Radhakrishnan won against opposition nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy with a 152-vote lead, amid a 98.20% voter turnout from eligible MPs.

Congratulating Radhakrishnan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also acknowledged the formidable campaign led by the Opposition's candidate, Reddy. Kharge emphasized the election's representation of ideological battles aimed at checking authoritarian governance, advocating for the safeguarding of democratic values and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)