C P Radhakrishnan's Unanimous Rise: A New Chapter as Vice President

Amit Shah congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on becoming India's Vice President, lauding his grassroots leadership and administrative expertise. Radhakrishnan defeated opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy. Congress' Kharge praised the spirited election fight, emphasizing the importance of democratic values and transparency. Radhakrishnan succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CP Radhakrishnan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised C P Radhakrishnan after his victory as India's Vice President, highlighting his extensive grassroots and administrative experience. In a statement on platform X, Shah expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's leadership, which he believes will enhance parliamentary democracy and support the marginalized.

C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, taking over from Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned citing health concerns. Radhakrishnan won against opposition nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy with a 152-vote lead, amid a 98.20% voter turnout from eligible MPs.

Congratulating Radhakrishnan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also acknowledged the formidable campaign led by the Opposition's candidate, Reddy. Kharge emphasized the election's representation of ideological battles aimed at checking authoritarian governance, advocating for the safeguarding of democratic values and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

